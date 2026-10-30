‘Honest public service essential for national development’

CH NEWS, HAVERI National development and prosperity are possible only when public servants perform their duties with honesty and integrity, said Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman Devendrappa N. Biradar. He was speaking after inaugurating Vigilance Awareness Week, organised jointly by the District Administration, District Legal Services Authority and Karnataka Lokayukta at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Friday. The theme of the programme was 'Prosperity Through Honesty'. Biradar said anti-corruption awareness programmes must lead to practical action. Delays in government offices, lack of awareness about procedures and difficulties faced by the public often encourage bribery. He stressed the need for transparency, accountability and timely disposal of files. He also urged officials to give priority to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, women, children and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as provided under the law. He said corruption cases required proper investigation and sufficient evidence to secure convictions. Government employees must understand their responsibilities and discharge their duties honestly. Karnataka Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Antony John K. said government employees were paid through public funds and had a responsibility to serve citizens respectfully. He criticised unnecessary delays, harassment of applicants and preferential treatment for applications submitted through middlemen. He called for regular inspections by senior officials and proper grievance redressal. Special Public Prosecutor R.K. Kalal explained anti-corruption laws and urged everyone to work towards eliminating corruption. Presiding over the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nagaraja L. advised officials to treat visitors courteously, avoid unnecessary delays and follow departmental rules while implementing government schemes. He warned that corruption allegations could affect employees and their families. Senior Civil Judge Shrishailaja H.V., District Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, Lokayukta SP Madhusudhan C., Zilla Panchayat Project Director Rekha Dollinavar and other officials attended. Teacher Nagaraja Naduvimatha hosted the programme, while Lokayukta Police Inspector Vishwanatha Kabburi proposed the vote of thanks.