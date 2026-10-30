Ensure safe traffic movement on National Highways: MP

CH NEWS, UDUPI Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed National Highways officials and contractors to ensure proper road maintenance and complete construction works scientifically to provide safe and smooth traffic movement. He was speaking at a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rajatadri, Manipal, to discuss the increasing number of accidents on National Highway 66, particularly at Kota, Padubidri and Tekkatte. Poojary said collecting tolls should not be the only responsibility of contractors. They must also maintain roads according to government guidelines and take measures to prevent accidents. He warned that legal action would be taken against officials and contractors if accidents occurred due to negligence in road maintenance. He directed officials to improve safety at 22 identified accident-prone black spots and major junctions by installing streetlights, signboards, barricades and warning blinkers. Reviewing service road projects, he instructed officials to complete the Ambagilu-LVT service road work quickly. Similar projects at Nittur, Tekkatte and Kumbashi should also be completed on time and opened to the public. He expressed concern over non-functioning streetlights at the Kalyanpura-Santekatte underpass and directed MESCOM and NHAI officials to coordinate to ensure proper lighting throughout the night. He also asked NHAI and toll contractors to provide concessional local FASTags to residents living within a 20-km radius of toll plazas from November 1. Concerns over the proposed skywalk at Tenka Ermal were discussed, with suggestions to consider alternative locations such as Ambagilu and Mahesh Hospital in Brahmavar. A detailed project report is also being prepared for an accident-free road between Kundapura and Talapady. MLAs Gurme Suresh Shetty and Yashpal A. Suvarna highlighted road safety concerns and sought improvements at Padubidri and Balaipade-Korangrapadi. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, DFO Ruthran P., Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, NHAI Project Director Abdul Javed Azmi and other officials attended.