Navada, Rajoor selected for Ferdinand Kittel Award

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Professors A.V. Navada and Veeranna Rajoor have been selected as the first recipients of the Rev. Dr Ferdinand Kittel Award instituted by the Rev. Dr Ferdinand Kittel Foundation of Karnataka Theological College (KTC), Mangaluru. The award recognises distinguished contributions to Kannada language, literature, research and culture. The award presentation ceremony will be held on November 12 at Bishop Jathanna Auditorium, Karnataka Theological College, Balmatta, Mangaluru. Prof. A.V. Navada is a noted linguist, lexicographer, researcher and folklorist. Born at Kotekar near Mangaluru in 1946, he served as a lecturer at Bhandarkars College, Kundapura, for around 24 years. He later held several positions at Kannada University, including Head of the Department of Manuscriptology, Professor, Director of Publications and Chairperson of the Purandara Dasa Studies Chair. He also served as chief editor of the Tulu Dictionary Project. His research covers Ferdinand Kittel, Kannada linguistics, folklore and Haridasa literature. His notable works include Vivakshe, Janapada Samalochane, Janapada Kaipidi and Tulu Janapada Geetegalu. He has received several honours, including the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award and the Aryabhata Award. Prof. Veeranna Rajoor, from Dharwad, has made significant contributions to Kannada literary research, Vachana literature, manuscript editing and theatre. Born in Benakanal village of Koppal district in 1947, he served Karnataka University in various academic and administrative positions. A close associate and disciple of scholar Dr. M.M. Kalburgi, Rajoor has conducted extensive research on Vachana poets of the post-Basava period. His publications include Vachana Adhyayana, Swaravachanagalu and Nooru Shodha. He has published more than 100 books and received several literary honours. The selection committee was headed by Prof. K. Chinnappa Gowda and included Rev. Dr H.M. Watson, Dr Dhananjaya Kumbla, Dr Prakashchandra Sisila and Rev. Dr Sandeep Theophil.