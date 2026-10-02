Severe drought threatens farmers across Kalaburagi district

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Farmers across Kalaburagi district are facing severe hardship due to inadequate monsoon rainfall and crop losses. Rudrappa S. Valikar (Ravi Vali), Honorary President of KaRaVe (Shivaramegowda faction), has urged the state government to immediately implement drought-relief measures and protect farmers’ interests. In a press statement, he criticized the government’s proposed input subsidy of ₹2,500, stating that the amount was inadequate considering the extent of losses suffered by farmers. He demanded compensation of at least ₹50,000 per acre. He also called for the waiver of crop loans, prompt release of crop-insurance claims and adequate electricity supply for agricultural activities. According to him, farmers across the district have suffered losses after insufficient rainfall affected crops despite expenditure on seeds, fertilizers, sowing and farm labour. Valikar said the government should assess the situation across all taluks and take immediate steps to provide relief. He urged the authorities to respond promptly to farmers’ concerns and announce a comprehensive drought-relief package. Farmers, he said, should not be left to bear the financial burden arising from crop failures caused by the prevailing rainfall shortage.