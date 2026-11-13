Sawant predicts BJP will secure 30 seats in Goa

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 30 of the 40 seats in the next Assembly elections, while indicating that independent candidates would be welcome to join the government after the polls.

Speaking at the India Today Viksit Goa Summit in Panaji on Friday, Sawant reiterated the party’s target of securing 30 seats.

“We speak only about ourselves, not others. That is why I say the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 30 seats this time,” Sawant said.

‘Why should we say no?’

When asked about the remaining 10 seats, the Chief Minister said the BJP would welcome anyone willing to join the party. He also suggested that three or four independent candidates could emerge victorious in the elections.

“If someone says they want to be part of development, why should we say no?” he said.

The Chief Minister also attributed the BJP’s appeal among legislators from other parties to its leadership and development agenda. Referring to previous political developments, he noted that several Congress MLAs had joined the BJP after the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

“They do not have confidence in their leadership there. When there is a trustworthy leader on this side, anyone will definitely come and join the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

On his role in the upcoming election campaign, Sawant expressed confidence that he would lead the party’s campaign. Asked whether the elections would be fought under his leadership, he replied, “100 per cent.”