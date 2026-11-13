Man dies after explosive hidden inside rasgulla

DINDORI: A 35‑year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district after a crude explosive concealed inside a sweet resembling a rasgulla detonated when he bit into it. The incident took place on Tuesday, leaving him with severe injuries to his mouth and jaw.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Barautiya. According to police, he was sitting with his family around a bonfire when a fellow villager, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, allegedly offered him the sweet. The explosive device reportedly detonated as soon as Rajendra took a bite.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. Police said the device was believed to have been prepared for hunting wild boars, a practice reported in some rural areas.

Such homemade devices are reportedly made using gunpowder packed inside dough balls, making them resemble traditional round sweets.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Police officer Rekha Singh said the motive remained unclear, adding that investigators were examining whether the incident was intended to cause harm or was an act of mischief.