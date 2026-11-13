Delhi HC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on government over plot delay

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the Delhi government over prolonged inaction in resolving an industrial unit’s claim for an alternative plot. The court also directed the government to recover the amount from the salaries of the officers responsible for the delay.

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that the petitioner, Central Footwear Co., had been forced to approach the court repeatedly over several years because authorities failed to comply with earlier judicial directions. The court described the handling of the matter as “deplorable” and noted that the repeated litigation had unnecessarily consumed valuable judicial time.

The 1996 Relocation Scheme

The company had sought an alternative industrial plot under the 1996 Relocation Scheme after its unit in Swarn Park, Mundka, was identified as being located in a non-conforming area. In March 2009, the High Court had set aside the rejection of its claim and directed authorities to process the application within two months.

However, the application remained unresolved, forcing the company to approach the court again in 2015. Despite further directions, its claim was rejected through a communication dated August 20, 2024, leading to another round of litigation.

Order attained finality

The court noted that the earlier 2009 order had attained finality and had never been challenged. Authorities later claimed that an incorrect statement had been made during the earlier proceedings but failed to produce original records or supporting documents to establish their contention.

Observing that the prolonged dispute could have been avoided through timely compliance with its orders, the High Court directed the Delhi government to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within six weeks. The amount must be recovered from the salaries of the responsible officers.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 9, 2027.