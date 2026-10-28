Sankanur wins Karnataka Legislative Council Graduates election

Dharwad S.V. Sankanur has won the Karnataka Legislative Council West Graduates’ constituency election, defeating Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai by 9,323 votes. Returning Officer K.M. Janaki, Belagavi Regional Commissioner, announced the result after the counting concluded peacefully. Counting began at 8 am on October 27 at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad and ended at 2 am on October 28. The election was held on October 23. Of the 97,400 registered voters, 73,658 cast their votes, recording a turnout of 75.62 per cent. The voters included 45,110 men and 28,548 women. Sankanur secured 33,711 first-preference votes, while Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai received 24,388 votes. Sankanur won by a margin of 9,323 votes. Among the other candidates, independent candidate Kantakumar R. received 4,055 votes, while Dr. G.H. Imrapura secured 338 votes. Umesh Krishnappa Daivajna received 228 votes, and Nishant Shankara Bankapura secured 143 votes. KRS Party candidate Krishna H. Balegara received 141 votes, while independent candidate Abdul Mannan secured 120 votes. Santhosh Manohara Vernikar received 85 votes, Zeeshan Ahmedkhan Pathan secured 62 votes, Mallikarjuna Channappa Gangadhara received 55 votes, and Talawara Shivakumara secured 42 votes. Zishan D. Shirasangi and Basavaraja Shankarappa Kotagi received 39 votes each. According to Janaki, 73,691 votes were counted, of which 63,446 were valid and 10,245 were rejected. The peaceful completion of counting marked the conclusion of the biennial election process for the West Graduates’ constituency.