BJP victory sends strong message against Congress rule

Hubballi BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said the victory of party candidate S.V. Sankanur in the Karnataka Graduates’ constituency Legislative Council election was a clear message from voters against the Congress government. Speaking at a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Tenginkai said the BJP’s organised campaign had helped the party win the election. He pointed out that the Congress had announced its candidate eight months earlier, while the BJP had named its candidate much later. Despite this, the BJP managed to secure victory through the hard work of its party workers. Tenginkai said BJP workers visited voters’ homes and reached out to them directly. He added that Sankanur’s victory through first-preference votes alone showed the party’s strong organisation and support among voters. He also said the election results showed that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes were not enough to win elections. According to him, voters had supported the BJP despite differences in caste and religion and the influence of money. He said the result would serve as an important sign for the BJP in future elections. Speaking at the same press conference, BJP MLA Aravind Bellad said the National Democratic Alliance had achieved an unprecedented victory in the Legislative Council elections. He said voters had given a strong response to what he described as the Congress party’s double standards and governance. Bellad credited BJP workers for the victory and said their efforts had played an important role in securing the result. Legislative Council members Pradeep Shettar, Thippanna Majjagi and Lingaraj Patil were among the leaders present at the press conference. The BJP leaders said the result reflected the support the party had received from voters and highlighted the importance of grassroots campaigning. They expressed confidence that the victory would encourage party workers and guide their preparations for upcoming elections.