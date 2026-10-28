BJP Yuva Morcha leader demands public apology from Kharge

Gadag BJP Yuva Morcha Gadag district president Santosh Akki has strongly condemned a statement made by AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father at an event in Patna, Bihar. Akki demanded that Kharge immediately issue a public apology to the people of the country. In a press statement, Akki accused Congress leaders of turning to personal attacks after failing to challenge Modi on political, ideological and development issues. He said Kharge’s remarks at the birthday celebration of former Bihar Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh had crossed the limits of decency and hurt the sentiments of millions of patriotic Indians. Akki said that respecting the deceased and elders was an important part of Indian culture and national heritage. He criticised Kharge for making remarks about the Prime Minister’s father and said such statements reflected poorly on the standards of political discussion in the country. He further alleged that Congress leaders were frustrated by repeated electoral defeats and were using personal criticism against Modi instead of discussing development. According to Akki, the Prime Minister had risen from an ordinary family through hard work and was serving the country with dedication and patriotism. Akki also claimed that the statement had caused public anger across the country. He said BJP leaders and workers were protesting against the remarks and added that young people would not accept personal attacks that went against Indian culture and values. The BJP Yuva Morcha leader urged Congress leaders to avoid personal and petty criticism and focus instead on important issues such as national development, employment opportunities for young people and the basic problems faced by ordinary citizens. He warned that the country’s youth would strongly oppose what he described as insulting statements against the Prime Minister and the country’s