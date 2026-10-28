Ashwathnarayan criticises Congress over hydrogen bomb remark

Belagavi BJP MLA Dr. Ashwathnarayan criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, saying their remarks about a “hydrogen bomb” had made them look ridiculous. He made the comments at a press conference in Belagavi on Wednesday. Ashwathnarayan defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that the process had been conducted according to the law. He said electoral rolls in Karnataka had been revised several times and that notices were issued to people whose records could not be mapped completely. He accused Congress and other opposition parties of making baseless allegations about the process. He questioned the Congress over its criticism of the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the Central Government and the media. He also alleged that internal disputes within the party had weakened its position. Referring to the recent Legislative Council elections, Ashwathnarayan said the Congress defeat indicated public dissatisfaction with the state government. He predicted that the BJP would win 170 seats in the next Assembly elections and return to power in Karnataka. He also warned that the BJP would launch a protest over the drought situation. On the reported sting operation involving Congress leaders, he said an investigation should establish whether it had taken place. He also referred to alleged differences among Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his son Yathindra and other party leaders. Ashwathnarayan criticised ministers for making remarks about the royal family and urged the government to treat the family with respect. Meanwhile, BJP leaders celebrated the NDA’s victory in all four Legislative Council constituencies where elections were held. The celebration took place outside a private hotel in Belagavi, with firecrackers being burst. Former Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, former MLAs Anil Benake and Sanjay Patil, Mayor Preeti Kamakar, Deputy Mayor Hanumanta Kongali, city BJP district president Geeta Sutara and leader Dr. Ravi Patil attended the event.