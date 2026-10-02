Sainik School observes Gandhi, Shastri Jayanti with patriotic fervour

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Sainik School, Vijayapura, observed the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the school campus with solemnity and patriotic fervour. The programme began with Principal Group Captain Rajlakshmi Prithviraj offering floral tributes to the two national leaders. The occasion highlighted Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness and selfless service, while recalling Shastri’s leadership and the message of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. As part of the programme, the principal administered the “India of My Dreams” pledge to cadets, encouraging them to uphold integrity, discipline, responsibility and dedicated service to the nation. Emphasising Gandhi’s message of cleanliness and environmental responsibility, cadets and staff participated in campus cleanliness and tree plantation activities. Patriotic speeches and tributes by cadets reflected the values of leadership, courage, discipline and commitment to the nation. The programme also provided an opportunity for cadets to reflect on the contributions and ideals of the two national leaders and their relevance to present-day India. Vice Principal Cdr Meena Kumari, Administrative Officer Maj Ritesh Kumar, Senior Master, teaching faculty, administrative staff, NCC PI staff, Shishuniketan Primary School staff and cadets attended the programme.