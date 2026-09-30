Road accidents continue to claim lives in Kolar

CH NEWS, KOLAR Road accidents continue to claim lives across Kolar district, including the KGF police division, with 274 deaths recorded in 259 accidents during the first eight months of 2026. Police data shows that two-wheeler riders accounted for 60% of fatalities, while pedestrians accounted for 22%. About 41% of those killed were aged between 18 and 40, while 40% were aged between 41 and 60. National highways accounted for 38% of accidents, followed by village roads at 31% and state highways at 30%. Driver error contributed to 26% of accidents, while 24% involved head-on collisions. Accidents have been reported frequently on National Highway-75, the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway corridor, and the Mulbagal-Srinivaspura and Srinivaspura-Madanapalle highways. Police said excessive speed is a major cause, with some vehicles being driven at 120 to 150 km/h. Two-wheeler riders have also been involved in crashes while travelling at 80 to 90 km/h. Kolar Superintendent of Police Kannika Sikriwal and KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput have written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking technical modifications to highways. Black spots have been identified at Arabikothanuru, Chunchadenahalli, Maderahalli and Ajjappanahalli. Sikriwal said measures have been taken to control speeding, increase the height of road dividers, intensify drunk-driving checks and make helmets mandatory. Awareness programmes on safe driving are also being conducted. Rajput said technology, barricades, highway modifications and body cameras are being used to improve road safety. MP M. Mallesh Babu said 14 flyovers are being constructed at identified black spots, with ₹989 crore sanctioned. A one-kilometre service road will also be constructed. Construction of underpasses at Vadaguru and Tambihalli and flyovers at Narasimhatirtha and Vaddahalli is underway, though delays have been reported. Police have urged drivers to wear seat belts, riders to wear helmets and everyone to follow traffic rules carefully.