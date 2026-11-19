The book launch gathered journalists and literature enthusiasts to reflect on the experiences, challenges, and responsibilities of a journalism career.

MANGALURU: Journalist BM Bashir has observed that retirement can bring a sense of relief to journalists after years of professional responsibilities and commitments.

The observation was shared during the release of a book by Ganesh Aminagar at a programme held in Mangaluru.

The event brought together members of the media fraternity and others interested in literature and journalism. The book release provided an opportunity to reflect on the experiences, challenges and responsibilities associated with a journalist’s professional journey.

BM Bashir reportedly highlighted the sense of relief that journalists may experience after retirement. Journalism involves continuous engagement with public issues, gathering information, meeting deadlines and reporting developments. These responsibilities often require journalists to work under pressure and remain alert to events at all times.

Retirement marks the end of a demanding professional routine and offers an opportunity to spend time on personal interests and other activities. However, the experience of a journalist and the knowledge gained over several years remain valuable to society.

The release of Ganesh Aminagar’s book was another important aspect of the programme. Such literary initiatives provide a platform for writers to share their thoughts and experiences with readers. They also encourage discussion and strengthen the relationship between literature and the media.

The presence of journalists at the event highlighted the importance of maintaining professional and literary connections even after retirement. Programmes of this nature also create opportunities for interaction among senior and younger members of the media fraternity.

The gathering reflected the continuing contribution of journalists to public life beyond their active professional careers. Their experiences, observations and writings can serve as valuable references for future generations.