BHOPAL: The first phase of the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 3,611 crore, with the proposed investments expected to generate more than 15,000 employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first phase of the project at an investors’ meet in Bhopal on Thursday.

The first phase covers 170 acres, and Yadav handed over allotment letters to 25 investors. The project will be jointly developed by the Central and state governments, with respective participation of 49 per cent and 51 per cent.

Addressing investors, Yadav said the government was prioritising the implementation of industrial projects rather than restricting itself to announcements. He noted that an agreement with the Union Telecom Ministry was signed in July 2026, and allotment letters for the first phase were issued within four to five months.

Scindia said India’s telecom sector had expanded significantly over the past decade, with broadband subscribers increasing from six crore in 2014 to 102 crore. Internet connections also rose from 25 crore to 110 crore, while approximately 50 crore people now use 5G services.

He said Gwalior’s transport connectivity, including its international airport and the upcoming Gwalior-Agra Expressway, would support industrial growth.