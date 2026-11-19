Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled an ambitious roadmap to achieve the target, focusing on three economic zones, infrastructure expansion and attracting global investments.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced an ambitious economic growth target of transforming the state into a $3-trillion economy by 2047, outlining a development strategy centred on three distinct economic zones.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the 85th Indian Road Congress (IRC) at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the state aims to grow from its present $200-billion economy to $1 trillion by 2034 and eventually reach $3 trillion by 2047.

Explaining the government’s regional development strategy, Revanth Reddy highlighted the creation of three economic zones – CURE, PURE and RARE. The CURE region, located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), will focus on expanding the service sector. PURE, situated between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR), is planned as a manufacturing hub. Meanwhile, RARE, beyond the RRR, will concentrate on agriculture and agro-based industries.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several road development initiatives undertaken by the state government, adding that other essential infrastructure projects were progressing at a rapid pace.

He said the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City, would help attract substantial domestic and international investments across technology, manufacturing, research and development.

Revanth Reddy invited IRC delegates to participate in the summit, emphasising that national interests and security must remain priorities. He also called for political rhetoric to remain confined to election campaigns while the country pursues ambitious development targets.