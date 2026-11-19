MANGALURU: Senior IPS officer N. Shashikumar has assumed charge as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Western Range, Mangaluru, expressing his commitment to building a people-friendly police system.

After taking charge, Shashikumar emphasised the importance of strengthening public trust in the police department through transparency, accountability and prompt response to public grievances.

He said the police should remain accessible to ordinary citizens and ensure that people approaching police stations receive proper assistance. Maintaining law and order, preventing crime and improving the efficiency of police personnel would also remain important priorities.

Shashikumar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, has previously served as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru City and Hubballi-Dharwad. His experience in the coastal region is expected to help him understand local policing requirements and challenges.

His appointment follows a reshuffle of senior IPS officers by the Karnataka Government.

As Western Range IGP, he will oversee policing and law-and-order arrangements across the region. His responsibilities include strengthening crime prevention, improving coordination among police units and addressing public concerns.

Shashikumar stressed that maintaining a positive relationship between the police and the public was essential for effective policing. He called for a system that prioritises citizens’ safety, cooperation and confidence in law enforcement.