UDUPI: Engineering students in Manipal have approached the Chief Minister, alleging police brutality during an incident linked to Diwali celebrations and seeking his intervention to ensure justice.

In an email to the Chief Minister, students of a private engineering institution alleged that Manipal police personnel entered their residential complex on November 10 and assaulted them while they were preparing for examinations. They claimed they had peacefully celebrated Diwali within their apartment premises on November 8 and had no involvement in bursting firecrackers on a public road.

The students alleged that they were taken to the police station without justification and detained from 11 am to 8 pm. They also accused a Sub-Inspector of physically and mentally harassing them and registering an FIR with incorrect details. They said the incident had caused serious concern about their academic future.

Meanwhile, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar clarified that notices were issued based on CCTV footage, video recordings and statements from witnesses. He said the FIR was registered after obtaining court permission under the relevant legal provisions.

Responding to allegations of excessive force, the SP said the students’ representation had been referred to the Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Police for inquiry. The investigation is underway, and no charge sheet has been filed.

He added that the investigation was transferred from the Sub-Inspector to the Manipal Police Inspector after receiving the students’ complaint.