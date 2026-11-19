MANGALURU: Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, will organise a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on colorectal cancer on Nov 21, aimed at creating awareness and improving medical professionals’ understanding of the disease.

The programme will focus on various aspects of colorectal cancer, including early detection, diagnosis, treatment options and recent developments in medical care. The initiative is expected to provide a platform for healthcare professionals to discuss advancements in cancer management and share their clinical experiences.

Colorectal cancer, which affects the colon and rectum, is among the major forms of cancer reported worldwide. Medical experts emphasise that early diagnosis and timely treatment play an important role in improving patient outcomes. Awareness of warning signs, regular medical consultation and appropriate screening are also essential in reducing the risks associated with the disease.

The CME programme is intended to update doctors and other healthcare professionals on current approaches to identifying and managing colorectal cancer. Such academic initiatives also encourage interaction between specialists and promote the exchange of knowledge on emerging medical practices.

Father Muller Medical College, a recognised healthcare and educational institution in Mangaluru, regularly conducts academic programmes to strengthen medical education and professional development.

The November 21 programme is expected to contribute to greater awareness of colorectal cancer and encourage healthcare professionals to adopt evidence-based approaches to diagnosis and treatment.