KARKALA: The Congress party has criticised an alleged demand that beneficiaries of the Ashraya housing scheme visit the MLA’s office to obtain benefits, stating that government housing assistance should not be linked to visits to any political party’s office.

Congress leader Shubhada Rao condemned the reported instruction, questioning the need for beneficiaries to visit the MLA’s office to access houses sanctioned under a government scheme.

She said the government, rather than any political party or individual representative, provides houses to eligible beneficiaries. Therefore, asking people to visit an MLA’s office for the purpose was unnecessary, she argued.

Rao maintained that government welfare schemes should be implemented transparently and benefits should reach eligible families without political interference. She said beneficiaries should not be made to feel that they must approach political leaders personally to receive assistance provided through public funds.

Scheme for weaker sections

The Ashraya housing scheme is intended to support economically weaker sections by providing housing assistance. The selection of beneficiaries and distribution of benefits should follow established government guidelines, she said.

The Congress leader also stressed that elected representatives and government officials have a responsibility to ensure that welfare programmes are implemented fairly. Beneficiaries should receive clear information about eligibility, documentation and the procedure for obtaining assistance.

The issue has raised concerns about the manner in which housing scheme benefits are being communicated to applicants in Karkala.

Rao demanded that the authorities clarify the reported instruction and ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not inconvenienced by unnecessary procedures.