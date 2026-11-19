NEW DELHI: Women trained under India’s Namo Drone Didi initiative are increasingly using agricultural drones to modernise farming practices, improve productivity and generate additional income, while challenging traditional gender roles in rural communities, according to a recent report.

The initiative is creating a new group of rural women drone pilots, popularly known as ‘Drone Didis’. These women provide agricultural services, including spraying fertilisers, pesticides and liquid nutrients through drones, reducing the physical labour traditionally associated with crop management.

A report by Tanzania-based IPP Media’s The Guardian highlighted how the programme is changing farming practices by introducing technology into rural agriculture while creating new economic opportunities for women.

Earlier, farmers had to walk through dense agricultural fields carrying heavy spraying tanks. The process required considerable physical effort and large quantities of water.

The report also highlighted the social transformation associated with the initiative.

Sabina Khatoon from Bihar and Rekha Devi from Agra are among the women challenging these established perceptions. Their experiences reflect how access to technology and specialised training can help women take up new professional roles in agriculture.