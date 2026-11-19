NEW DELHI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has increased the withdrawal limit from provident fund accounts to 90% of the accumulated corpus for members up to 55 years of age, raising the earlier ceiling of 75%. The reform is expected to provide greater financial flexibility to subscribers facing urgent monetary requirements.

In another significant change, the EPFO has reduced the waiting period for withdrawing provident fund savings following job loss from 12 months to just two months. The move is aimed at easing financial difficulties for members who become unemployed.

The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has also approved the introduction of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retiring members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings through monthly instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

Under the proposed arrangement, members can retain their accumulated corpus while receiving periodic payments after retirement.

The initiative is also designed to protect the financial interests of family members. In the event of a subscriber’s death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will have the option of withdrawing the remaining balance or continuing to receive periodic payments.