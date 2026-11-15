Rajnath Singh calls for defence self-reliance

‘India should strengthen indigenous inspection technologies and its Non-Destructive Testing ecosystem to improve preparedness and secure critical supply chains’.

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stressed that self-reliance in the defence sector is a strategic necessity for India, calling for the country to emerge not just as a user of advanced technologies but also as a developer, innovator and global leader in critical technological domains.

Virtually addressing the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing in Aerospace in Hyderabad, Singh highlighted the importance of strengthening India’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) ecosystem to improve defence preparedness and technological independence.

He emphasised the need to develop indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, specialised sensors, evaluation equipment and associated software. According to him, building domestic expertise in these areas would reduce technological dependencies and help secure critical defence supply chains.

Singh also called for consistent quality assurance practices across the defence industrial ecosystem, stressing that the accuracy and reliability of testing results must remain uncompromised, particularly in strategic applications.

He underlined the significant role of Public Sector Undertakings, private manufacturers, start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in strengthening the country’s NDT capabilities. He said inspection results must be accurate, reliable and traceable, supported by robust procedures, appropriate standards and assessments conducted by qualified professionals.

Explaining the importance of NDT technologies, Singh said they help examine the integrity of materials, components and structures without causing damage. Comparing the process with ultrasound and X-rays used in medical examinations, he highlighted their ability to detect internal defects without dismantling critical components.