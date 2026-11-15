National conference on cyber security from today

NEW DELHI: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will organise the third National Conference on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Intelligence (NCCDFI 2026) in the national capital on November 16‑17, it was announced on Sunday.

The two-day conference will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, under the theme ‘Cyber Secure Bharat: Fortifying India’s Digital Future’.

The conference comes at a time when growing dependence on digital technologies, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and the changing nature of cybercrime have made cybersecurity and digital investigations critical areas of national importance.

NCCDFI aims to bring together stakeholders from government departments, law enforcement agencies, defence establishments, the judiciary, industry, academia and the technology sector to deliberate on emerging cyber threats and challenges in digital investigations.

It will also aim to strengthen coordination between agencies, enhance capabilities in cybersecurity and digital forensics, and explore emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain security and cyber intelligence.

The conference, which began in 2024 with its inaugural edition in Kohima, Nagaland, was subsequently held at Gauhati University in Guwahati, Assam, in 2025.

The third edition seeks to expand the national platform through greater participation, technology demonstrations, knowledge exchange and collaboration among key stakeholders.

NCCDFI 2026 will feature 10 thematic tracks covering cybersecurity, digital forensics, AI security, critical infrastructure, threat intelligence, blockchain and cryptocurrency, drone and IoT forensics, digital evidence, cyber law and cloud security.

The two-day event will include an inaugural session, technical and business sessions, panel discussions, an industry exhibition and Cyber Kushti 2026, a cybersecurity and AI hackathon.