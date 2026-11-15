NITI Aayog plans 5 governance workshops

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog will launch a series of five national workshops beginning Tuesday to document and examine lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years as Head of Government, with the aim of preserving the experiences as part of India’s shared institutional knowledge.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, the initiative will bring together individuals who have been part of this governance journey and document their first-hand experiences. The findings will be developed into case studies, research papers and teaching materials for civil servants, training institutions, universities, students and the wider public.

Modi assumed office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served in the position for more than 12 years before becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. He is currently serving his third successive term. With the completion of 25 years on October 7, 2026, he became the longest-serving head of an elected government in India in terms of continuous tenure, according to the statement.

The initiative will examine governance principles including Pradhan Sevak, Antyodaya, Jan Bhagidari and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. It will also explore how these approaches have shaped public administration and development.

The five workshops will cover Leadership as Mission in November 2026, Governance as Delivery in January 2027, Development as Inclusion in April 2027, Civilisational Identity in July 2027 and India as a Global Force in September 2027.

The first workshop, titled Leadership as Mission, will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 17. It will examine how leadership decisions translate into tangible outcomes for citizens.