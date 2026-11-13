Rahul Gandhi files reply in Hathras defamation case

HATHRAS: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed his reply in a revision petition challenging the dismissal of a defamation complaint linked to his remarks during a visit to a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The next hearing has been scheduled for December 7.

The petition challenges a May 13 order passed by an MP/MLA court dismissing the complaint. The matter is currently being heard by Additional District Judge Vijay Kumar Dwivedi (II) at the MP/MLA Court No. 5.

The case relates to the 2020 Hathras incident, in which three men — Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu and Luvkush — were arrested on rape charges but later acquitted. Advocate Munna Singh Pundir, representing the three men, said separate complaints had been filed against Gandhi on their behalf.

According to Pundir, Gandhi visited the village on December 12, 2024, after the accused were acquitted. He allegedly remarked that the accused were moving freely while the victim’s family remained confined to their home. The lawyer claimed the remarks were insulting to the three men.

Following the visit, the complainants reportedly sent Gandhi a legal notice demanding ₹1.5 crore in damages, amounting to ₹50 lakh each. After Gandhi allegedly failed to respond to the notice, a defamation complaint was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.

Gandhi’s counsel submitted the reply on Friday. However, the presiding judge was on leave, leading to the matter being postponed until December 7.