Rahmat Shah makes history with top ten ICC ranking

NEW DELHI Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has become the first cricketer from his country to break into the top 10 of any categories in the ICC Men's Player Rankings, following an impressive performance against Zimbabwe in the opening Test in Sharjah. The 33-year-old batter climbed six places to reach seventh in the latest Test batting rankings after scoring 173 runs in the first match of Afghanistan's Two-Test series. The innings also earned him a career-best rating and marked his fifth Test century and second hundred this year. Rahmat moved ahead of several established players, including India's Shubman Gill, South Africa's Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. His achievement comes during a successful period for Afghanistan cricket, which recently reached its highest-ever position of sixth in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after winning a tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine also improved his position, climbing nine places to 48th following his unbeaten double-century in the second innings of the drawn Sharjah Test. Meanwhile, West Indies players recorded gains after the conclusion of their World Test Championship series against Bangladesh. Kavem Hodge rose 12 places to 52nd, while Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy climbed to 60th. West Indies batter Amir Jangoo advanced 28 places to 62nd. West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican moved 11 places to equal 19th in the Test bowling rankings after being named Player of the Series. He also reached 31st among Test all-rounders, while teammate Justin Greaves climbed to equal eighth in the same category. In the ODI rankings, India's Axar Patel rose 23 places to 21st, Arshdeep Singh advanced 11 places to equal 31st, and Gurnoor Brar jumped to 48th. New Zealand bowlers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson also improved their positions to 43rd and 60th, respectively.