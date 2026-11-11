Hardik Pandya joins PBKS, Arshdeep moves to MI

MUMBAI In a major player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Hardik Pandya will move from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh will join the five-time champions in exchange. The trade was confirmed in an official IPL statement on Wednesday. Pandya will join Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, an increase from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore. Arshdeep, meanwhile, will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. The exchange brings together two established Indian players as both franchises prepare for the upcoming season. The move marks the end of Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians. He initially joined the franchise in 2015 and played a key role in four title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Ahead of the 2022 season, he moved to Gujarat Titans and led the newly introduced franchise to the championship in its debut year. Gujarat also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to Mumbai in 2024 and took over as captain. Across 162 IPL matches, Pandya has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets. During his second Mumbai stint, he managed 647 runs and 29 wickets in 39 matches. Under his captaincy, MI reached the playoffs in 2025 but finished ninth in 2024 and 2026. Arshdeep departs Punjab after eight seasons, having made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019. With 111 wickets in 96 matches, he remains PBKS's leading wicket-taker. He claimed 21 wickets in 2025 and 14 in 2026. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver during powerplays and death overs are expected to strengthen Mumbai's bowling attack. The high-profile exchange gives both franchises an opportunity to reshape their squads ahead of IPL 2027.