Sonia Gandhi questions Modi government's stability

NEW DELHI Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said the political ground has shifted beneath the Narendra Modi government, expressing confidence that the ruling regime will not remain in power indefinitely. In her newly released memoir, belonging: A Journey of Love, she argues that the government's actions reflect growing insecurity despite its claims of continued popularity. In the 526-page memoir, which was released on Tuesday, Gandhi writes that the younger generation is increasingly seeking fairness, equality and an end to oppressive systems and injustice. She believes young Indians will protect the country's democratic freedoms and social harmony. She expresses confidence that they will eventually restore the nation's values and address its divisions. Gandhi raises concerns over alleged electoral irregularities, referring to opposition claims of large-scale manipulation of voter lists during recent state elections. She also accuses the government of avoiding important parliamentary discussions concerning China's presence along the border, federalism, minority rights and citizens' privacy. Rising prices, unemployment and corruption, she says, have encouraged people to speak more openly against the establishment. She further criticises what she describes as the divisive politics of the BJP and the RSS, arguing that attempts to impose religious and linguistic uniformity will face resistance from India's diverse society. Gandhi also warns that authoritarian governments often respond to public opposition through increased repression. Reflecting on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi says the opposition INDIA bloc challenged the BJP's political dominance. The BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 required for a majority, while the NDA secured 293 seats and the opposition alliance won 235. She describes the outcome as a significant setback to the BJP's perceived invincibility. Gandhi says the result demonstrated that parliamentary opposition remained strong, offering hope that India's democratic institutions and pluralistic traditions would withstand attempts to weaken them.