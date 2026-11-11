Tamil Nadu launches ‘Eri’ portal to restore waterbodies

CHENNAI The Tamil Nadu government has launched the ‘Eri’ online portal to speed up the restoration of lakes and other waterbodies by providing time-bound No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to non-governmental organisations, volunteers and other stakeholders. The platform aims to process eligible applications within 15 days, replacing the earlier manual approval system. Developed by the Water Resources Department, the portal brings information on more than one lakh waterbodies managed by different government departments onto a centralised digital platform. Organisations can identify waterbodies, submit restoration proposals, apply for permissions and track their applications online. The system allows applicants to seek approval for activities such as desilting, strengthening lake bunds and carrying out permitted improvement works. The Chief Engineer and Director of the State Water Resources Management Agency (SWaRMA) will serve as the nodal officer, coordinating application screening, approvals and communication between departments. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the portal at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and handed over the first set of online NOCs to representatives of environmental organisations, including Siruthuli, Environmental Foundation of India, Exnora International Foundation, Mega Foundation and Dhan Foundation. The initiative aims to address delays previously faced by environmental groups and organisations using Corporate Social Responsibility funds to restore waterbodies. It is also expected to encourage wider public participation in conservation efforts. The government said the platform would help improve water storage capacity, groundwater recharge and climate resilience while strengthening water security across the state. Several departments, including Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Forests and Environment, will participate in the initiative.