Craig Ervine becomes Zimbabwe’s oldest test centurion

SHARJAH Zimbabwe batter Craig Ervine created history during the ongoing first Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, becoming the oldest player from his country to score a Test century. At 41 years and 82 days, Ervine achieved the milestone by registering his fifth Test hundred during the second innings of the match. Ervine surpassed the previous national record set by teammate Brendan Taylor, who had also achieved the distinction earlier in the same Test. Taylor scored a magnificent 131 off 168 deliveries in Zimbabwe's first innings, becoming the country's oldest Test centurion before Ervine reclaimed the record. Ervine's achievement also places him among the oldest players to score a Test century in the 21st century. He is now the second-oldest batter to achieve the feat during this period, behind Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq, who was 42 years and 47 days old when he scored 114 against England at Lord's in 2016. The century also helped Ervine complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket, making him the seventh Zimbabwean batter to reach the landmark. Zimbabwe had posted 504 in their first innings, with Taylor scoring 131 and captain Brian Bennett contributing 128. Afghanistan responded with 514, securing a 10-run lead through centuries from Sediqullah Atal (105), Rahmanullah Zadran (113) and Rahmat Shah (173). In their second innings, Zimbabwe continued their strong batting display. Taylor scored 82, Bennett made 58, while Ervine struck a century and Antum Naqvi contributed 62. At tea on Day Five, Zimbabwe was 372/5, with the match heading towards a draw as only one session remained.