Premier League: Manchester United stun villa with late comeback

LONDON Manchester United produced a dramatic late comeback to secure a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee scoring in second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts. United endured a disastrous opening as Alysson put Villa ahead within 59 seconds. Nicolas Jackson extended the visitors’ lead four minutes later, capitalising on a rebound after goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to hold Alysson’s initial effort. United responded through Bruno Fernandes, who converted a penalty in the 16th minute after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha. Youri Tielemans then equalised in the 44th minute with a left-footed finish following a pass from Noussair Mazraoui. Villa regained the lead shortly after half-time when John McGinn converted a penalty in the 48th minute following a foul on Alysson by Diogo Dalot. Leon Goretzka increased the advantage to 4-2 in the 53rd minute, scoring after Leny Yoro’s header from McGinn’s free-kick struck the crossbar and rebounded into play. United continued searching for a comeback, with substitute Mason Mount hitting the woodwork. Their efforts finally paid off in the second minute of stoppage time when Zirkzee converted Dorgu’s cross to reduce the deficit. Moments later, Dorgu rose above the Villa defence to head home the equaliser, completing a remarkable recovery.