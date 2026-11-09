UAE announce Esha Oza-led emerging trophy squad

Dubai Hosts United Arab Emirates have announced a 14-member women's squad, led by Esha Oza, for the upcoming ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, which begins in Ajman on November 12. Wicketkeeper Theertha Satish has been included as the designated wicketkeeper in the squad. The remaining players are Al Maseera Jahangir, Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Simran Seth, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte and Uttara Iyer. The tournament will mark the first major assignment for UAE women's team head coach Oscar Nauhaus, who was appointed last month after Ahmed Raza stepped down to take charge of the senior men's team. Nauhaus joins the UAE setup from Cricket Namibia, where he served as High Performance Manager, focusing on developing young cricketers and strengthening the national player pathway. He also brings international coaching experience, having guided Namibia's U19 men's team to qualification for the 2024 ICC U19 Men's World Cup. He was also part of Namibia's support staff during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The support staff will include manager Subha Venkataraman, strength and conditioning coach Shyla Alam and physiotherapist Merin Saji. The expanded tournament features 10 teams divided into two groups. UAE are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and Papua New Guinea. Group B comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Esha's team will begin its campaign against Ireland on November 13 at the Seven Districts Sports Club in Ajman. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 am local time. UAE will subsequently face Scotland on November 15, Sri Lanka on November 16 and Papua New Guinea on November 18. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six stage, scheduled from November 20 to 23. The final will be played on November 25 at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground.