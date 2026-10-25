R. Ashoka defends RSS funding & ideology

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Escalating the political war of words across Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka launched a blistering attack on Minister Priyank Kharge, warning that public backlash will sweep ruling party members from power within a year. Speaking to reporters in Jayanagar following his participation in the annual Vijayadashami Pathasanchalana march, Ashoka fiercely defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against recent social media criticism regarding its financial transparency and organizational operations. The sharp political confrontation erupted after Priyank Kharge posted critical inquiries regarding the funding sources of the ideological organization. Visibly agitated by the remarks, Ashoka retaliated by questioning the financial streams of the ruling Congress party, asking whether foreign funds originate from international alliances rather than transparent domestic volunteer contributions. Emphasizing that the RSS is a patriotic institution dedicated to national service and emergency relief during border conflicts, Ashoka asserted that the organization operates across more than 175 countries with absolute integrity, instilling core values of nationalism and civic duty. Directing his ire personally at the minister, Ashoka remarked that administrative tenure is fleeting, cautioning that voters will hold leaders accountable for inflammatory rhetoric against nationalist bodies. He further challenged state leadership to address ideological debates directly, questioning why junior ministers frequently spearhead attacks while the broader administration remains cautious. The opposition leader also criticized the state government for imposing bureaucratic hurdles and delaying permissions for the traditional march a restriction he claimed surpassed even historical central government measures. Earlier in the day, Ashoka, alongside BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and hundreds of uniformed Swayamsevaks, proudly participated in the disciplined march at the BBMP grounds in Jayanagar. Marking five decades of personal association with the movement, Ashoka reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the organization's social harmony and cultural principles, warning that the opposition will robustly counter any political attempts to defame nationalist institutions across the state.