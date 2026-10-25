PMEGP loan fraud allegations surface against Shirahatti PSI

CH NEWS, Gadag Allegations of cheating people of lakhs of rupees by promising loans and other benefits under the Central Government’s Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) have surfaced in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag district. Shivaramakrishna Seva Trust president Raju Khanappa has alleged the involvement of Shirahatti Police Station PSI Iranna Rithi in the case. Addressing reporters at Patrika Bhawan in Gadag, Khanappa said Yamanappa Gurikar and his wife, operating under the name Sri Lakshmi Enterprises, allegedly collected money from people by distributing pamphlets and promising low-interest loans, spinning machines and beautician kits. According to Khanappa, the accused collected advance payments ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000 from hundreds of people in Shirahatti, Shigli and nearby villages. He alleged that more than Rs. 7 lakh was collected from over 40 people and that fake cheques were later issued. Bribery Allegations Against PSI Khanappa further alleged that PSI Iranna Rithi allowed the main accused to escape after accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh. He claimed that the officer had earlier closed the company's office during an inspection but failed to arrest those allegedly involved. The victims reportedly submitted a petition to the District Superintendent of Police, expressing a lack of confidence in the PSI. Khanappa questioned the decision to have the same officer register the FIR. Seven-Day Deadline for Action Khanappa demanded the immediate replacement of the PSI and the appointment of another investigating officer. He also sought the return of money allegedly collected from the victims and action against illegal asphalt and sand mining in Shirahatti taluk. He warned that farmers' and labour organisations would organise a protest outside the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's office if authorities failed to act within seven days. He also claimed to possess GPS-based photographs documenting alleged illegal activities. Santosh Kuri, Santosh Lamani, Krishnappa Tamburi and others attended the press conference. The allegations are yet to be independently established.