BJP leader demands action against gambling dens in Channagiri

Davanagere BJP leader Madal Mallikarjun has urged the Karnataka Home Department to take immediate action against alleged gambling activities in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district. He claimed that gambling, drug use and related activities were affecting young people and pushing several families into financial difficulties. Speaking at a press conference, Mallikarjun alleged that card-game gambling was spreading across villages in the taluk. According to him, local leaders and young people had accumulated debts worth lakhs of rupees, while some had reportedly been forced to leave their hometowns because of their financial problems. He also expressed concern over the alleged use of cannabis and other narcotic substances among youths. He called for improvements in the administrative system and demanded strict action against those involved in illegal activities. Mallikarjun alleged that gambling spots, locally known as ‘pitch’, were operating with the knowledge of some people in the system. He also claimed that participants had raised concerns about police involvement. These allegations have not been independently verified. The BJP leader warned that his party would launch a campaign against gambling and demanded accountability from officials responsible for controlling such activities. Officials Promise Special Operations Channagiri Assistant Commissioner Channappa acknowledged that reports of card-game gambling and ‘Matka’ activities had come to the authorities’ notice. He said he had discussed the issue with the Circle Police Inspector and would bring it to the attention of the Deputy Superintendent of Police upon his return. Channappa also announced plans to form a special team to curb illegal gambling. The team will conduct raids during night and early morning hours, identify those involved and register cases as required. He said the administration would take steps to control the activities and address public concerns. The proposed operations are expected to focus on identifying gambling centres and taking legal action against those found involved. Further action will depend on the findings of the authorities.