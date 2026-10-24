86.02 percent turnout in North-East Teachers’ constituency election

CH NEWS RAICHUR Polling for the Karnataka Legislative Council election from the North-East Teachers’ Constituency was held peacefully across district on Friday, recording an overall voter turnout of 86.02 percent. According to Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer S Poovitha, a total of 4,647 voters out of 5,402 registered voters exercised their franchise at 16 polling stations established across the district’s seven taluks. Of the total 3,178 male voters, 2,787 cast their votes, while 1,860 of the 2,224 female voters exercised their franchise. Polling began at 8 am and gained momentum after 10 am The process proceeded smoothly in Raichur, Devadurga, Sirwar, Manvi, Maski, Lingasugur and Sindhanur taluks. Deputy Commissioner S Poovitha visited polling stations at the APMC building, GHPS Yermarus Camp, Government Girls’ Pre-University College and Sri Sharada Kanyapeetha Secondary School in Raichur city to inspect the polling arrangements. She said, polling began as scheduled at 8 am and was proceeding peacefully, with polling teams and micro-observers deployed at the designated locations. Webcasting facilities were arranged at all 16 polling stations to enable continuous monitoring of the process. Each polling team comprised four personnel, and micro-observers were appointed to oversee the proceedings.Additional reserve teams were deployed at polling stations on Station Road in Raichur city and in Sindhanur, where larger numbers of voters were expected, to manage crowds and respond to emergencies. The Deputy Commissioner said preparations had also been reviewed at various polling stations, including those in Devadurga, on Thursday evening. Assistant Commissioners of the respective subdivisions had been instructed to supervise the election arrangements. Polling stations were established at the APMC building, Sri Sharada School, Government Girls’ Pre-University College, Raichur Taluk Panchayat building and GHPS Yermarus Camp in Raichur.Other polling stations were located at the TMC office in Manvi, Government Pre-University College in Sirwar, Tahsildar’s office in Devadurga, and the Gram Panchayat offices in Gattur, Jalahalli and Arakera. In Lingasugur, polling was held at the Tahsildar’s office and Hatti Junior College. Voters also cast their ballots at the Tahsildar’s office in Sindhanur and the Town Municipal Council office in Maski. District Superintendent of Police Arunangle Giri, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shantamurthy, Circle Police Inspector Umesh Kambale, election officials and staff were present during the Deputy Commissioner’s inspection.The polling process concluded with an overall turnout of 86.02 percent, officials said.