RBI Governor outlines Tata Sons listing rules

New Delhi Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on October 23 outlined the regulatory requirements that could make a stock market listing compulsory for Tata Sons, while declining to comment directly on the ongoing dispute within the Tata Group over the potential listing. Speaking in New Delhi, Malhotra said the central bank generally does not comment on individual entities under its regulatory supervision. However, he clarified that core investment companies (CICs), including holding companies that fall within the relevant regulatory framework, are required to register with the RBI. Responding to a question on whether a company could restructure its operations to avoid the listing requirement, Malhotra explained that regulatory obligations depend on the entity's classification and access to funds. He said an entity meeting the RBI's definition of a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a core investment company must register if it has direct or indirect access to funds. He added that entities classified in the upper layer are subject to additional regulatory requirements, including mandatory listing. The remarks come around six weeks after the RBI rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its CIC registration. Instead, the regulator directed the company towards compliance with the framework applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, under which a stock market listing is required within three years of classification. The decision has intensified attention on Tata Sons' future corporate structure and its options for meeting regulatory requirements.