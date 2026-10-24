India Wins Record 114 Medals, Finishes 4TH at Asian Para Games

NAGOYA India concluded the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games with a record 114 medals, securing fourth place in the overall standings as the continental competition ended in Japan on Saturday. The Indian contingent collected 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals achieved at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Double gold medallists Nishad Kumar and Mona Agarwal carried the national flag during the closing ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium. China topped the medal table with 435 medals, including 207 gold, while host nation Japan finished second with 186 medals. Uzbekistan secured third place with 145 medals, including 45 gold. India’s performance was notable despite sending 168 para-athletes, compared with 309 at the previous edition in Hangzhou. The fifth edition brought together around 4,000 athletes and staff from 45 countries and regions, competing across 18 sports. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian contingent on its historic achievement. She praised the athletes’ hard work, perseverance and self-belief, adding that their success would inspire young people to dream big, work with dedication and remain positive when facing challenges. Para athletics emerged as India’s leading medal-winning discipline, contributing 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze. Para badminton followed with 16 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and eight bronze. The contingent also secured 11 medals in para swimming, seven in para table tennis, six in para-archery and five in para shooting. India added two medals each in para judo and para powerlifting, demonstrating strength across several disciplines. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also praised the athletes’ determination, teamwork and sportsmanship, describing their performances as a reminder of the “profound beauty” of para sports. Asian Paralympic Committee president Majid Rashed declared the Games closed, highlighting the growing influence of para sports across Asia and their contribution to a more inclusive society. The Asian Para Games began in Guangzhou in 2010. Doha, Qatar, will host the next edition in 2030, following India’s landmark campaign that established a new national medal record.