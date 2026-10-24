Centre extends defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s tenure

NEW DELHI The Centre has extended Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s tenure by one year, until October 31, 2027, allowing the senior bureaucrat to continue overseeing defence administration and reforms aimed at strengthening India’s domestic defence capabilities. The decision was announced on Saturday, a week before Singh was scheduled to complete his existing two-year fixed tenure on October 31. The extension is considered unusual, as none of his predecessors under the present government received a comparable extension. Singh, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Kerala cadre, assumed charge as India’s 40th defence secretary on November 1, 2024, succeeding Giridhar Aramane. His appointment had previously been extended beyond his normal retirement date to allow him to complete the fixed tenure. According to the report, the latest decision reflects his role in advancing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence and promoting reforms within the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). His work has included efforts to accelerate decision-making and expand private-sector participation in conventional missile manufacturing. Since May 31, Singh has also held additional charge as secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and chairman of the DRDO. He was assigned these responsibilities after Samir V Kamat completed his tenure. The arrangement was intended to continue until a regular appointment was made or further orders were issued. Singh’s administrative career includes several senior positions in the Union government and Kerala. Before joining the Defence Ministry, he served as secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade from April 2023 to August 2024. Earlier, he headed the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. In Kerala, Singh held positions including secretary for urban development and finance secretary. His extended tenure places him in a key role as the government pursues defence-sector reforms, domestic manufacturing and changes to research and development administration. The government has yet to appoint a regular DRDO chief, leaving Singh with responsibility for both defence administration and the organisation’s leadership.