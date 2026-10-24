Kieron Pollard takes charge as Mumbai Indians Head Coach

MUMBAI Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season, the five-time champions announced on Saturday. Pollard, who served as the franchise’s batting coach for the past few seasons, will succeed Mahela Jayawardene, who has stepped down from the role. The appointment marks another stage in Pollard’s long association with the Mumbai-based franchise. “Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket,” the franchise said in a statement. The team added that Pollard’s appointment reflected its commitment to preserving its legacy while developing emerging talent, strengthening team culture and pursuing excellence both on and off the field. Pollard has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians through several successful IPL campaigns, first as a player and later as part of the coaching staff. His experience within the team is expected to help maintain continuity as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season. The former West Indies international was a key figure during Mumbai Indians’ most successful years as a player. His transition into coaching has kept him involved in the franchise’s cricketing operations and player development. Jayawardene’s departure brings an end to his latest stint as head coach, opening the way for Pollard to lead the side into IPL 2027. The franchise will look to build on its established culture while preparing for the challenges of the next campaign. Pollard’s elevation signals Mumbai Indians’ confidence in a familiar figure who understands the team’s environment, ambitions and expectations. Attention will now turn to how he shapes the squad and strategy as the five-time champions pursue another IPL title.