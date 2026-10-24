Assam financial inclusion drive distributes loans to rural beneficiaries

GUWAHATI A financial inclusion and credit outreach programme was organised in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district on Saturday to expand access to institutional credit, government-backed financial security schemes and entrepreneurship opportunities among rural households. The programme was held at the Malaybari Gaon Panchayat Auditorium near Khetri under the Financial Inclusion Campaign led by the Department of Financial Services, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The initiative focused on strengthening rural financial security, promoting women’s economic independence and supporting small businesses. Loan sanction letters and credit cheques were distributed among beneficiaries and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to help expand micro-enterprises, strengthen livelihoods and encourage rural entrepreneurship. The campaign also aimed to increase enrolment under four major government-backed financial inclusion schemes: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Officials emphasised that financial inclusion must go beyond opening bank accounts. They highlighted the importance of savings, insurance coverage, accessible credit and financial literacy in helping households improve their financial resilience and reduce vulnerability. The event was attended by SBI Deputy General Manager Amit Ranjan, SBI Chief General Manager Atul Rathi, RBI Regional Director Sushmita Phukan, Lead District Manager Manoj Gogoi, NABARD Assistant General Manager Kirti Prabha and Malaybari Gaon Panchayat President Barnali Hazarika Das, among other officials and local representatives. The programme also highlighted financial inclusion and rural development initiatives in Assam since 2016. Schemes such as Orunodoi, credit linkages for Self-Help Groups and doorstep banking services have helped broaden access to financial assistance and livelihood opportunities. The outreach underscored the role of institutional lending and women-led enterprises in promoting inclusive economic growth and strengthening rural communities across Assam.