Missing KRIDL engineer found in Mumbai after 40 days

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Parvez Dharwad, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Gadag, who went missing on September 13 after reportedly writing a letter to the department’s Managing Director over delays in releasing funds, has been traced to Mumbai. Gadag police located him near Bandra railway station on October 22 after a 40-day search. According to reports, Parvez had travelled to Bengaluru on the pretext of attending an official meeting before disappearing. Before leaving, he reportedly wrote a letter to the Managing Director describing difficulties over the non-release of funds for development works in the taluk. The letter reportedly raised concerns about departmental pressure and included references to his death. His disappearance caused concern among his family members and colleagues, prompting police to launch an extensive search. Police Track His Movements Across States The Betageri police formed a special team under the guidance of the Gadag Superintendent of Police to trace the missing engineer. Although Parvez had switched off his mobile phone, investigators continued searching for clues. About 20 days after his disappearance, CCTV footage reportedly captured him in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This helped police expand their search to other locations. On October 22, police received information that Parvez was near Bandra railway station in Mumbai. A special team travelled to the city and safely located him. Police Questioning Continues Parvez was brought back to Gadag, where police are questioning him about his movements during the 40 days he was missing. Investigators are also seeking details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the concerns raised in his letter regarding the release of departmental funds. According to the Superintendent of Police, further information will be provided after the inquiry and legal procedures are completed. His return home will depend on the completion of the necessary proceedings. Meanwhile, Parvez’s family members have expressed relief and happiness after he was found safe following weeks of uncertainty. The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances behind his disappearance and the issues he reportedly raised about departmental funding and workplace pressure.