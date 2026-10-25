MLA inspects Kampli Hospital, warns of action against staffahead of CM meeting in Belagavi

Ballari Kampli MLA J. N. Ganesh conducted a surprise inspection of the Government Community Health Centre in Kampli on late Saturday night after complaints about doctors and staff failing to perform their duties properly. During the inspection, several doctors and staff members were reportedly absent from the hospital despite their names being marked in the attendance register. The MLA expressed displeasure over the alleged negligence and questioned how patients could receive timely treatment when medical personnel were unavailable. The MLA pointed out that many people visiting government hospitals belong to poor families, work as labourers or come from economically weaker sections. Such patients depend on public healthcare facilities for affordable treatment and timely medical attention. According to reports, complaints about inadequate treatment and staff negligence had been raised earlier as well. However, the situation reportedly continued despite repeated warnings to the hospital staff. Following the inspection, Ganesh directed the concerned higher authorities to take appropriate disciplinary action against those found guilty of neglecting their duties. The action could include suspension, depending on the findings. The incident has raised concerns about staff attendance and the quality of healthcare services available at the government hospital. Patients visiting such facilities often depend on doctors and medical staff for urgent treatment, making their presence essential. The authorities are now expected to examine the reported violations and take necessary action against those responsible. The inspection has also renewed questions about whether earlier complaints were properly addressed. It remains to be seen whether the MLA’s visit and the proposed disciplinary measures will improve the hospital’s functioning and ensure that patients receive treatment without unnecessary delays.