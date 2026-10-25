PM Modi praises Kalaburagi tur dal export success

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Kalaburagi’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged tur dal has received national recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its export to the Maldives during the 139th episode of his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. Speaking about the growing international demand for Indian products, Modi said the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign was helping indigenous goods reach overseas markets. He cited Kalaburagi tur dal being exported to the Maldives and makhana from Bihar’s Purnia reaching Greece as examples of Indian products gaining global attention. Ramesh Kadaganchi of Kalaburagi, through a Pune-based company, exported 10 quintals of GI-tagged tur dal to the Maldives around two months ago. According to the information provided, farmers received prices nearly 30 per cent higher than the prevailing market rate, raising hopes of better returns through international trade. The GI tag links Kalaburagi tur dal to its geographical origin and distinctive qualities. The recent export is expected to create opportunities for local farmers and expand the product’s reach in overseas markets. Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel said efforts were under way to explore export opportunities in countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia. Samples have been sent to prospective buyers, and the department is awaiting orders. Traditional products eye global markets Kalaburagi is also working to promote traditional products such as khadak rotti and Kamalapur red bananas internationally. Modi had previously praised efforts to promote the region’s khadak rotti during an earlier episode of Mann Ki Baat. District in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge said the administration was working to establish a global identity for the district’s agricultural produce and traditional food products. “Our aim is to introduce Kalaburagi’s agricultural and traditional food products to global markets. Through these initiatives, we want to make farmers and workers economically stronger,” he said. Samad Patel said the recognition given to Kalaburagi tur dal was a matter of pride and could encourage further trade in the coming days. Farmers and officials hope that growing international demand will improve market access, increase earnings and strengthen livelihoods across the district’s agricultural sector.