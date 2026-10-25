Pinkathon Day Brings Women Together for Fitness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru More than 460 women participated in the fourth edition of Pinkathon Day in Bengaluru, promoting fitness and well-being through a 3-kilometre run held across eight locations from 6 a.m on Sunday. Organised by Pinkathon, described as India’s biggest women’s running movement, the event encouraged women of different ages and fitness levels to include physical activity in their daily lives. Mutual Funds Sahi Hai partnered with the event as its title partner. The Bengaluru event was part of a larger initiative that brought together more than 10,000 participants across 168 locations in 65 cities in India, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Family participation was another highlight, with women joining the event alongside their relatives. A 96-year-old woman who participated with her family demonstrated how fitness activities can bring different generations together. Venkat N. Chalasani, Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said the partnership aimed to encourage women to take an active role in managing their finances and planning for their future. He said physical fitness and disciplined financial planning both contribute to long-term well-being. He added that financial awareness can help women make informed decisions, improve financial security and work towards independence. Milind Soman, founder of Pinkathon, said the event provided an opportunity for local communities to unite around fitness. He highlighted the contributions of ambassadors, volunteers and running groups in encouraging women to begin their fitness journeys. Soman also urged participants to maintain their momentum beyond the event and make physical activity a regular part of their lives. As title partner, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai supported the initiative to connect women's physical well-being with financial awareness and long-term planning. Pinkathon continues to promote healthier lifestyles through community participation and encourage women to develop lasting fitness habits beyond organised events.