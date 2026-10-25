BJP MLA Harish criticises Suresh over Minister’s gesture

Davanagere BJP MLA B. P. Harish has expressed displeasure over an incident in which BJP Legislative Council candidate K. M. Suresh reportedly touched the feet of Minister Mallikarjun during voting for the South-East Graduates’ constituency. Harish said the incident had upset several BJP workers, who viewed the gesture as inappropriate. He added that he intended to raise the matter with the party’s state-level leaders when they arrived. The MLA also criticised Suresh for seeking the minister’s cooperation in the presence of MP Prabha. Harish made strong allegations against Mallikarjun and questioned the relationship between the minister and BJP leaders. Harish further referred to the minister’s comments about the BJP’s alleged ‘A-team’ and ‘B-team’ connections. He also indirectly targeted former minister Ravindranath, questioning his political role and alleging links between sections of the BJP and Congress. According to Harish, the Shamanur family and another group had supported each other during elections, causing disappointment among loyal BJP workers. He claimed that such political arrangements had created dissatisfaction within the party. The MLA also criticised Suresh’s remarks about Congress members and made further allegations about political funding. He questioned the party leadership’s decision to select candidates whom he considered unsuitable for the Legislative Council. Harish said the incident had hurt party workers who remained committed to the BJP. He maintained that the party leadership should consider the concerns of its members while making decisions about candidates. The controversy has highlighted tensions within the local BJP unit over candidate selection, political relationships and expectations of party discipline. Harish’s proposed complaint to the state leadership could bring the issue before senior party officials for further discussion.