Outsourced workers demand revised minimum wages in Wadi

CH NEWS, Wadi The Karnataka State United Hostel Workers' Association has demanded the implementation of revised minimum wages for outsourced workers employed in various departments across Kalaburagi district. Workers employed in hostels in Wadi launched a letter campaign, demanding the immediate implementation of the revised minimum wage order issued by the Labour Department on May 22. They also sought the release of pending wage arrears. Workers Express Disappointment The Labour Department issued the revised wage order following the workers' struggle for minimum wages. However, the workers alleged that the government and Finance Department were delaying its implementation due to pressure from contractors. They expressed disappointment that the benefits of the order had not reached them despite its issuance. The workers said the government must ensure fair wages for those who depend on daily labour for their livelihood. Through the letter campaign, they urged the government to implement the revised wages without further delay and release all pending dues. Association Members Participate Several association members participated in the campaign, including Karnataka State United Hostel Workers' Association Kalaburagi District Secretary Sharanu Heroor and Taluk Joint Secretary Raju Odeyar. Ishamma Nalwar, Chandru Dhannekar, Vidyavati Badiger, Siddamma Kashi, Yallamma Nalwar, Banamma Devadurga, Bhimashappa Dandoti and Rukkamma Ravur were also present. The workers reiterated their demand for fair wages and the timely payment of arrears, urging the authorities to take immediate action to ensure that outsourced employees receive the benefits announced by the Labour Department.