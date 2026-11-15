Philippines, Australia deepen defence cooperation

MANILA: The Philippines and Australia signed a new defence cooperation arrangement on Sunday, further strengthening their security partnership and simplifying procedures for joint military activities between the two countries.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the agreement would reduce bureaucratic hurdles and streamline the implementation of the bilateral Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). The arrangement is expected to make military coordination more efficient by reducing the number of administrative steps required to organise joint activities.

Describing the agreement as an anti-red tape measure, Teodoro said the new framework would significantly simplify existing procedures. He explained that activities which previously required numerous administrative steps could now be completed through a much shorter process.

The defence secretary said the arrangement would also create opportunities for closer cooperation between the countries’ maritime, air and land forces. Additionally, it would strengthen collaboration in humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

Teodoro said the agreement would contribute to strengthening the Philippines’ credible deterrence posture, particularly amid continuing tensions in the South China Sea. The strategically important waterway remains a contested region, with several countries maintaining overlapping maritime claims.

The Philippines has increasingly expanded its network of international security partnerships while maintaining its longstanding defence alliance with the United States. Manila has repeatedly expressed concerns over what it describes as China’s aggressive behaviour in the disputed waters.

The latest arrangement reflects growing defence coordination between Manila and Canberra as both countries seek to strengthen regional security cooperation. China’s defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.