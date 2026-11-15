Houthis take control of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The government’s retreat from Bab el-Mandeb area hands the Houthis greater leverage over the maritime chokepoint, creating a potent pressure point on global shipping.

BAB EL-MANDEB: Yemeni forces fighting on behalf of the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government announced on Sunday that they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leaving Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in control of the territory.

The withdrawal gives the Houthis greater influence over one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints, raising concerns about potential disruptions to international shipping and global trade.

The development comes as Iran continues to disrupt maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, creating pressure on two critical shipping routes surrounding the Arabian Peninsula.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a vital passage for global shipments, particularly goods and commodities travelling between Asia and Europe through Egypt’s Suez Canal. Any disruption to the route could have significant consequences for international trade and energy transportation.

The southern Yemeni forces said they were redeploying troops towards Aden, where the internationally recognised government is based. The move comes amid increasing Houthi pressure on southern territories that remain under government control.

In an official statement, the Southern Armed Forces confirmed that their redeployment involved withdrawing personnel from Dhubab Airport and the Bab el-Mandeb area in western Taiz Governorate.

The developments could further complicate the security situation in Yemen while increasing the strategic importance of the maritime corridor. With the Houthis gaining control near Bab el-Mandeb and tensions continuing around Hormuz, Gulf oil producers could face growing challenges in accessing their principal international shipping routes.